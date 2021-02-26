Crowley City Court proceedings: January 21

CROWLEY - The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Thursday, Jan. 21:

• Lauren L. Cormier, 20, Valton Castille Lane, Church Point: theft by shoplifting, no contest, $310 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Ronal M. Gomez, 29, South Avenue C, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or two days in jail; driver’s license - never had, no contest, $270 fine and court costs or two days in jail; hit and run, no contest, $400 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Tabitha A. Landry, 33, Cabrini Street, Broussard: TED speeding 0-19 over, no contest, $275 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Cody A. Manes, 22, Virginia Road, Church Point: theft by shoplifting, no contest, $310 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Flores Mateo, 39, Guilbeau Road, Lafayette: TED speeding 0-19 over, $275 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Chet A. Miller, 38, Motty Loop, Abbeville: theft by shoplifting, guilty, 30 days in jail, credit for time served (CFTS).

• Damian Myers, 41, East Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: two counts theft by shoplifting, no contest, 30 days in jail each count, CFTS, to run consecutive; three counts criminal mischief, no contest, 30 days in jail each count, to run concurrent with each other and with theft by shoplifting sentences; resisting arrest, no contest, 15 days in jail, to run concurrent with all other sentences.

• Micah Isaiah Myles, 21, Lake Caroline, Lake Charles: TED speeding 20 and over, no contest, $325 fine and court costs or two days in jail, two hours driver improvement; reckless operation, no contest, $400 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Kolby Richard, 19, Kathy Drive, Rayne: improper backing w/accident, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Trintessa P. Robinson, 26, Westwood, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Shannon Sonnier, 18, East 10th Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, no contest, five days in jail, CFTS.

• Jaclin Trahan, 23, Homeless, Crowley/Idaho Road, Rayne: theft by shoplifting, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS; failure to yield w/accident, no contest, 15 days in jail, CFTS.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• M’lena P. Benoit, 27, North Avenue H, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Lawrence Bernard Jr., 40, Western Avenue, Crowley: simple assault, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Joseph D. Breaux III, 37, South Avenue E, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Derrick D. Ceasar Jr., 18, West 10th Street, Crowley: speeding 20 over and up, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Charlcee Dahlquist, 30, Katherine Drive, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Michael Damon, 45, The Boulevard, Rayne: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Bryant Feagin II, 47, San Juan Drive, Decatur, Georgia: reckless operation, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Brian Gauthreaux, South Avenue E, Crowley: maintenance and cleanliness of property, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Brenda Gautreaux, 60, South Avenue E, Crowley: maintenance and cleanliness of property, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Isaac J. Gotreaux, 32, West Fourth Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Barrett H. Harbison, 29, County Road 106, Georgetown, Texas: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Ariel A. Harmon, 34, West Fifth Street, Crowley: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Brooklyn Harmon, 26, South Avenue J, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Kendrick Harmon, 42, West Seventh Street, Crowley: cruelty to animals, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Tyerice Harmon, 21, Irvin Breaux, Crowley: saggy pants - first offense, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Kenneth Harrington Jr., 30, Truman Street, Crowley: criminal mischief, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Joshua C. Hebert, 40, East Elm Street, Crowley: theft, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Alexis Istre, 27, South Avenue E, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Keyon Janice, 19, Spann, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Naja Johnson, 20, Stardust Street, Opelousas: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Demarco Joseph, 21, Dejean Circle, Crowley: simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Troy Kibodeaux, 58, Old Bonita Road, Bastrop: two counts theft by shoplifting, fugitive - $500 bond each count.

• Irving K. Lambert, 25, Ross Avenue, Crowley: theft of utilities, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Tina Lemaire, 42, Idaho Road, Rayne: theft by shoplifting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Joshua James Pelletier, 38, Mear Street/Wilson Street, Crowley: obstruction of driver’s view, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge; possession of paraphernalia, bench - $1,000 bond; theft, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Eddie Peterson, 45, West Fifth Street/West Eighth Street, Crowley: maintenance and cleanliness of property, animals running at large, hit and run, disturbing the peace - language: bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Kenneth M. Poullard, 27, North Avenue F, Crowley: theft, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Hannah Rankin, 29, East School Road, Lake Charles: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Carmen G. Reese, 54, Isaiah Drive, Lafayette: hit and run, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Alicia Regan, 44, William Egan Road, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Corneka Robinson, 29, Josey, Crowley: proper equipment required, license plate - none, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge; resisting arrest, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Shantina Roy, 39, Jeff Davis Academy Road, Jennings: theft, criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Jared Sauble, 52, Country Ridge Road, Crowley: criminal mischief, criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Telly L. Savoy, 45, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal w/accident, resisting arrest, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Dylan Wheeler, 18, Laurant, Opelousas: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

The names of the following persons were forwarded to the Office of Motor Vehicles for suspension of their licenses for failure to appear:

• Dymon T. Carrier, 19, Minnix Alley, Church Point: speeding 15-19.

• Ronald Clement, 42, Theo Drive, Rayne: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Johnathon D. Dixon, 22, Karen Drive, Rayne: driver’s license - never had.

• James A. Farris, 69, Broadacres Drive, Crowley: registration/fail to secure/expired.

• William Faulk, 54, Oleander Road, Crowley: tinted windows, driver’s license in possession, license plate - expired.

• James Harp, 39, Hoosie Lane, Church Point: license plate - switched, driver’s license - expired, insurance (none).

• Christian Lee Hoffpauir, 21, West 13th Street, Crowley: registration/fail to secure/expired.

• McKenzie L. Jabusch, 25, Clement Road, Egan: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Alisia James, 21, Motagne Street, New Iberia: driver’s license in possession, failure to yield w/accident.

• Dondrakus D. Joseph, 23, Spann Avenue, Crowley: speeding 15-19.

• Kalevas Konstantinos, 40, Crescent Street, Astoria, New York: following too close w/accident.

• Justin Kyle Krielow, 38, North Main Street, Jennings: following too close w/accident.

• Frank Lively Jr., 63, South Gertrude Street, Abbeville: speeding 0-10, driver’s license - never had.

• Christopher Martin, 23, Andrus Drive, Crowley: MVI - expired, driver’s license - never had.

• Tyrik L. Minix, 22, Laurie Street, Rayne: speeding 11-14 over.

• Steven J. Mouton, 20, West Third Street, Crowley: speeding 20 over and up.

• Stefon R. Sias, 24, South Avenue G, Crowley: license plate (burnt light), driver’s license - never had, defective equipment.

• Brandon Lee Stafford, 40, Fiddlers Green, Crowley: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Amanda D. Theunissen, 44, Theunissen Lane, Rayne: TED speeding 0-19 over.

• Brannon Trahan II, 28, East 10th Street, Crowley: speeding 11-14 over.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Friday, Jan. 29, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.