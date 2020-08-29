Crowley City Court proceedings: July 29

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Wednesday, July 29:

• Kevin Adams, 23, East Lessley Street, Rayne: possession of marijuana, no contest, $655 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail.

• Otis Benoit, 60, Jackson Avenue, Morse: disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, $260 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Lawrence Bernard Jr., 40, Western Avenue, Crowley: possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest, $405 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• Stevey Bias Jr., 23, Capitol Avenue, Crowley: simple assault, no contest, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Denise Broussard, 51, MLK Drive, Lafayette: no driver’s license in possesion, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Alfredo C. Castillo IV, 28, Lurose Drive, Crowley: failure to report/leaving scene of accident, no contest, $220 fine and court costs or five days in jail; no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $370 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Leroy Celestine Jr., 60, North Sterling, Lafayette: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court cost or two days in jail.

• Leandra S. Dennis, 34, North Avenue B, Crowley: registration/failure to secure/expired, no contest, $210 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Christy Faulk, 46, West Seventh Street, Crowley: failure to signal turn, no contest, $195 fine and court costs or two days in jail; no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Arthur Fontenot, 76, Harrell Drive, Lafayette: careless operation with accident, no contest, $445 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail; careless operation, no contest, $400 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Ryan Girard, 24, Finrock, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, no contest, $335 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• James Hicks, 61, South Avenue K, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Kadijaha Johnson, 25, West Fourth Street, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, no contest, $285 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Blaze J. Miller, 18, Mire Highway, Rayne: theft, no contest, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Sedrick Morgan, 63, West Second Street, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail; insurance (none), no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Verna Perro, 39, La. Highway 70, Kaplan: driver’s license - never had, no contest, $285 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Rocky Rivers, 37, North Avenue G, Crowley: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Andrea P. Robinson, 26, Neu Lane, Rayne: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Quintin Senegal, 36, North Bellard Street, Church Point: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Ronreaco V. Solomon, 29, West Ninth Street, Crowley: possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest, $405 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Anthony Sprouse, 27, East Eighth Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Jason W. Suire, 37, West Andrus, Crowley: reckless operation, no contest under Art. 894, $445 fine and court costs or five days in jail; failure to report/leaving scene of accident, no contest, $220 fine and court costs five days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Bryan A. Wilson, 27, East Branch Street, Rayne: resisting arrest by flight, no contest, $365 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• David K. Adams, 27. North Avenue N, Crowley: misuse of temp tag, improper lighting, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Kedrick S. Arceneaux, 21, Conrad Road, Crowley: possession of marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Tyler Aucoin, 27, South Avenue M, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Jude Bertrand, 55, Keller Street, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee; criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden; disturbing the peace - intoxication, criminal mischief, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Iesha Clark, 28, East Elm, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Toby Cormier, 40, Hargrave Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Joseph Leo Credeur, 26, North Avenue J, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Clauderious Darby, 31, Reed Street, Fort Worth, Texas: obstructing driver view, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Rachelle Davis, 29, Fieldspan, Duson: theft, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Terry Davis Jr., 43, Ross Avenue, Crowley: stalking, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Tevin Freeman, 27, Ross Avenue, Crowley: criminal damage, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tracy Goben, 51, Andover Road, Rayne: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Caitlyn Greenman, 27, North Avenue H, Crowley: MVI - expired, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Blair Guidry, 43, Barbara Drive, Crowley: improper lane use/change/driving left of center, possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Emile Guidry, 42, Third Street, Jennings: violation of protective order, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Jason Hanks, 41, South Avenue N, Crowley: insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Ollie Mae Harmon, 66, North Avenue B/Homeless/West Eighth Street, Crowley: criminal damage, three counts harassing phone calls/misuse telecommunication, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge/count.

• Darius Harrison, 30, West Eighth Street, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Isaac Jeffers Jr., 36, West Jeanette, Crowley: possession of marijuana, license plate (none), insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Jakoryia Johnson, 19, Westwood, Crowley: theft, resisting arrest, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Jepperdy Jones, 37, East Fourteenth Street, Crowley: disobeyed red light, license plate (switched), insurance (proof), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Irving Lambert, 25, Ross, Crowley: theft, criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Robert Laughlin, 48, Meadows Drive, Lake Charles: careless operation w/accident, driver’s license - never had, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Amy K. Lejeune, 54, Petal Road, Egan: expired MVI, driver’s license - suspended, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Jarvis Mabry, 30, Art Road, Greensburg: speeding 26-35, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Kade N. Mier, 38, East Jeanette Street, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Kenneth Mire, 55, West Maple Avenue, Eunice: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Alexis Moore, 22, Moore Avenue, Crowley: misuse of temp tag, driver’s license - suspended, registration/failure to secure/expired, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Cassie Mouton, 28, South Avenue M, Crowley: tinted windows, possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Warren M. Murphy, 54, West Second Street, Crowley: DWI 1st untested, bench - $5,000 bond.

• Ladarian Phillips, 26, Kay Drive, Crowley: license plate (switched), resisting arrest by flight, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Tiffany Prejean, 43, North Avenue M, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Tyrone Robinson, 32, Stagg Avenue, Crowley: reckless operation, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Christopher J. Roy, 38, Fern Drive, Crowley: failure to signal turn, license plate (altered), insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Latasha Senegal, 41, Lurose, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Ryan Senegal, 49, Lurose Drive, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Brekayela Spencer, 26, Kathy Meadows Lane, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, insurance (proof), license plate (switched), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Lenora Thibodeaux, 30, Pearl Street, Rayne: failure to return a leased movable, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Joseph Thomas Jr., 42, Spann, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Ronald P. Thomas Jr., 38, Sand Bar Road, Orange, Texas: improper lane use/change/driving left of center, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Codey B. Trumps, 35, Hitmore Road, Scott: tinted windows, driver’s license - suspended, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Tony D. Washington Jr., 18, Kahn Street, Rayne: possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Christopher Williams, 23, Lennie Johnson, Crowley: disobeyed stop sign with accident, driver’s license - never had, registration/fail to secure/expired, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Shaneka Wiltz, 31, North Avenue B, Crowley: three counts simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee each count.

• Rakeem Yokum, 29, J. W. Lane, Rayne: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.