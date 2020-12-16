Crowley City Court proceedings: Nov. 24

CROWLEY - The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Tuesday, Nov. 24:

• Cassandra Broussard, 42, West Andrus Drive, Crowley: criminal damage, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail or 31 hours court-approved community service.

• Linton J. Citizen, 51, North Avenue B, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 10 days in jail, stay-away order victim.

• Joseph Leo Credeur, 26, North Avenue J, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 10 days in jail, stay-away order victim.

• David L. Delcambre, 34, East Cedar, Crowley: improper lighting, no contest, $210 fine and court costs or two days in jail; improper lane use/change/driving left of center, no contest, $215 fine and court costs or two days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Jordan Gautreaux, 19, Labelle Drive, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order victim.

• Danielle Hamm, 37, Abbeville Highway, Rayne: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• John Hanks, 74, West 14th Street, Crowley: misdemeanor sexual battery, no contest under Art. 894, $415 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order victim.

• Alexander Hollier, 25, East Spruce Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Terry Lantier, 70, East Oak Street, Crowley: hit and run, guilty, $415 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail or 40 hours court-approved community service; criminal damage, guilty, $315 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Tucker Myers, 19, Oro Trail Road, Crowley: disobeyed stop sign w/accident, no contest, $245 fine and court costs or three days in jail.

• Kaylee B. Richard, 25, East Jeanette Street, Crowley: failure to report an accident, no contest, $235 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Matthew Touchet, 32, South Eastern Avenue, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or 10 days in jail.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Shawn Cormier, 26, South Avenue M, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shawn Derrick, 34, East Oak Street, Crowley: possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Dillion Deshotel, 23, Capitol Avenue, Crowley: license plate (switched), driver’s license - never had, registration/failure to secure/expired, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Billy Faul, 39, West Jeanette, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Megan Kearns, 28, West Jeanette Street, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Christine Kelley, 45, South Avenue H, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, insurance (none), driver’s license - suspended, registration/failure to secure/expired, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Lillie Lewis, 59, Justin Street, Lafayette: theft, criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Zendrea Mayfield, 26, Moore Avenue, Crowley: failure to signal turn, insurance (none), expired MVI, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Twana Mouton, 40, North Chevis, Rayne: theft, bench - $2,000 bond.

• Derwin Perry, 47, Woodrow Street, Lafayette: illegal possession of stolen items, bench - $100 contempt fee/

• Bridgett Pitre, 38, West Highway 90, Crowley: improper lighting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Anthony Sarver, 62, South Avenue N, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Alisha Simpson, 31, West Sixth Street, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, insurance (proof), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Shannon Sonnier, 49, May Street, Crowley: theft, domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Matthew Stutes, 27, Hillias Road, Jennings: DWI first tested, bench - $100 contempt fee.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.