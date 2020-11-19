Crowley City Court proceedings: Oct. 21

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Wednesday, Oct. 21:

• Kenneth Clement Jr., 22, West Eighth Street, Crowley: possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest, $405 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Richard Colton, 43, Rice Capital Parkway, Crowley: simple battery, no contest, 60 days in jail, credit for time served (CFTS), stay-away order victim, all warrants recalled.

• Kerry Cormier, 36, East Spruce Street, Crowley: criminal damage, no contest under Art. 894; reckless operation with accident, no contest under Art. 894, $445 fine and court costs, six months in jail (suspended), six months supervised probation, $794.43 restitution, to run concurrent.

• Donald Doucet, 61, Hockaday, Crowley: failure to report accident, no contest, $220 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Donna Ferrell, 67, East Hargrave Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Travis Guillot, 57, East Hargrave Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Jessica Huval, 58, West Ash Avenue, Eunice: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs.

• Marvin J. Lantz, 58, West Lovell Street, Crowley: reckless operation with accident, no contest, $445 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Matthew Shaw, 33, Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, Texas: reckless operation, no contest under Art. 894, six months in jail (suspended), six months probation, $655 fine and court costs.

n

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Brook Abshire, 36, Denias Road, Duson: theft by shoplifting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Robert J. Alleman, 52, Ebenezer Road, Crowley: careless operation, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Kedrick Arceneaux, 21, East Clay Street, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Richard Lee Benoit Jr., 53, James Street, Crowley: license plate (none), bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shantana Bias, 25, Stagg Avenue, Crowley: obstructing traffic, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Bobby Bigger, 57, May Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Carl Brown, 24, Shirley Drive, Jennings: misuse of temp tag, two counts insurance (none), license plate (switched), driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge/count.

• Lance Cashi, 25, Railroad Avenue, Mermentau: possession of stolen items, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Jason Comeaux, 29, West Jeanette Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• William Anthony Delahoussaye, 40, Bayou Plaquemine Road, Rayne: obstructing traffic, insurance (proof), insurance (none), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Jadin Deville, 24, North Avenue G, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Alaynie Floyd, 24, South Avenue M, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Quintrelle Freeman, 31, West Hutchinson, Crowley: criminal damage, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Vernon Gailes, 24, High School, Plaquemine: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Myles Guidry, 19, West Andrus, Crowley: possession of marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Joshua Hebert, 29, St. Angela, Church Point: disturbing the peace - fighting, two counts simple battery, possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge/count.

• Skylar Hebert, 28, East Elm Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Monica Istre, 45, Hargrave Street, Crowley: criminal damage, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Isaac Jeffers Jr., 36, Guilbeau, Crowley: domestic abuse w/child endangerment, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Lorie Johnson, 31, Lovell Street, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, driver’s license - suspended, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Akeen Joseph, 29, Dejean Circle, Crowley: improper lighting, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Rives Lavergne III, 26, South Avenue O, Crowley: misuse of temp tag, insurance (none), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Bailey Ledet, 21, Birch Drive, Lafayette: leave scene/failure to report accident, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Robert Lejeune, 49, North Avenue H, Crowley: criminal damage, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Thaddius Lewis, 36, Portlock Street, Lafayette: domestic abuse battery, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Christopher Don Lindsey, 47, Lake David Drive, Picayune, Mississippi: insurance (none), careless operation w/accident, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Gwaine Luno, 53, criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, possession or marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Randy Meche, 29, Melody Drive, Crowley: disturbing the peace - intoxication, curfew/emergency, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Carlton Menard, 44, Louisiana, Rayne: driver’s license - suspended, no MVI, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Kenneth Mire, 55, West Maple Avenue, Eunice: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Megan Mire, 34, East Andrus, Crowley: theft, possession of marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Blaze Monceaux, 34, West Jeanette, Crowley: cyberbullying, criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Anthony Moore, 44, Dejean Circle, Crowley: two counts domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee each count.

• Novon Morris, 29, Mear Street, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, child restraint, insurance (none), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Antwon Mouton, 29, West 12th Street, Crowley: illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Damian Myers, 41, Guilbeau Lane, Crowley: two counts domestic abuse battery, battery of a dating partner, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge/count.

• Shavoria Phillips, 47, Section Street, Rayne: curfew/emergency, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Jessica Randol, 33, Senegal Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Kayle Richard, 24, Southern Avenue, Iota: failure to signal turn, driver’s license - never had, possession of marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Katrina Robinson, 46, Dejean Circle, Crowley: registration/failure to secure/expired, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Travis Robinson, 33, West Third Street, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Logan Romero, 20, East 46th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana: disturbing the peace - fighting, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Antwon Sam, 25, East Ash Street, Crowley: insurance (none), driver’s license - never had, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Crystal Savoy, 39, Westwood, Crowley: curfew/emergency, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Aaron Schexnayder, 43, Crowley-Eunice Highway, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, insurance (none), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Justin Schexnider, 30, East Lawson, Crowley: aggravated assault, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Latasha Senegal, 41, Lurose, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Cornelius Smith, 47, 12th Avenue, Lake Charles: careless operation w/accident, driver’s license - suspended, fugitive - $500 bond each count.

• Coty Thibodeaux, 33, Hanks Pond Road, Crowley: resisting arrest by flight, insurance (none), registration/failure to secure/expired, two counts theft by shoplifting, fugitive - $500 bond each charge/count.

• Jaclin Trahan, 23, Pintail Drive, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Tony Trumps Sr., 50, East Jeannette Street, Crowley: criminal damage, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Keshawn Viel, West Bertheaud, Opelousas: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Fawn Wagemann, 44, Wilson Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Andrew Welch II, 48, Conrad Road, Crowley: insurance (none), license plate (expired), careless operation w/accident, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Lora Wiltz, 43, Westwood Drive, Crowley: license plate (expired), driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Deyosha Yokum, 29, North Avenue I, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, fugitive - $500 bond.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Monday, Nov. 2, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.