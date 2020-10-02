Crowley City Court proceedings: Sept. 15

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Tuesday, Sept. 15:

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Kedrick Arceneaux, 21, South Avenue O, Crowley: simple assault, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Savana R. Greene, 20, Airport Road, Crowley: possession of paraphernalia, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Kervon F. Griffin, 24, West Seventh Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Yancy Guidry, 56, West 16th Street, Crowley: resisting arrest, driver’s license - possession, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• James Kibodeaux, 36, South Avenue I, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tyrone Robinson, 32, Stagg Avenue, Crowley: reckless operation, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Joseph G. Savoie Jr., 28, Horn Drive, Crowley: disobeyed traffic control/signal, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Jakayla J. Smith, 23, West Seventh Street, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, bench -$100 contempt fee.

• Trina Watson, 48, West Seventh Street, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.