THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The City Officials and clergy in attendance of the 2018 National Day of Prayer included, first row from left, Elliot Dore, alderman; Pastor Mike Guidry; Peggy Sandidge, NDP chairperson; Dr. Ezora Proctor, alderwoman; Gloria Hebert, Police Juror; and Joanie Schendel, American Legion Auxiliary; second row from left, Judge M’Elise Trahan; Chief of Police Rev. Jimmy Broussard; Rev. J.J. Vincent, master of ceremonies; Father Jason Vidrine; Jeff Dore, alderman; Rev. Sherard Joseph; Mayor Greg Jones; Rev. Wesley Roy; Vernon “Step” Martin, alderman; Tim Monceaux, alderman; Rev. Chad Boudreaux and Rev. Larry Evans.

Crowley faithful observe National Day of Prayer

Tue, 05/08/2018 - 2:43pm Saja Hoffpauir

The City of Crowley observed “The National Day of Prayer” with a program held at the International Rice Festival Building.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018