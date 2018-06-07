Crowley to host LMA meeting

The Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) District G meetings will be held on June 7, today, at the International Rice Festival Building starting at 6 p.m.

According to their website, LMA is a statewide member organization that advocates for all 303 municipalities and two parishes, to strengthen community development “because we all call a village, town or city ‘home.’”

Mayor Greg Jones is currently serving as the outgoing District G vice president, however there will be a general election during the meeting.