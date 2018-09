Crowley joins in observance of ‘National Rice Month’

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

On Thursday, Mayor Pro-Tem Steven Premeaux presented a proclamation declaring September as National Rice Month in the city of Crowley to the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Premeaux; Cathy Habetz, Federation secretary; Sylvia Habetz, Federation Women’s Committee; Kelly Hundley, Federation board of directors; Lynn Hundley, Federation Women’s Committee; Tom Dew, Falcon Rice Mill; Jennifer Mixon, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau agent; Gerard Frey, Federation vice president; Eldine Richard, Federation Women’s Committee; Suzy Webb, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau agency manager and Federation Women’s Committee; Madison Manuel, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Princess; Owen Stanford, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau agent; and Andrew Simon, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau agent. Also present but not pictured was John Morgan of Supreme Rice Mill.