Crowley Main Street Program earns accreditation

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street have to announced that 23 Louisiana communities have been designated as 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ programs.

The Crowley Main Street Program is among those receiving the “Accredited” status, Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach™.

Other area Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main Street America™ programs for 2020 include Abbeville Main Street, Opelousas Main Street and St. Martinville Main Street.

“As we move down the road to recovery, programs like Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever. Our small business owners are the heartbeat of our Main Street communities,” said Nungesser. “They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another.”

“It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 23 Louisiana Main Street programs who are working diligently to revitalize their communities and remain Louisiana Strong.”

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street American programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”

Nationally in 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated; 6,466 net new businesses were opened; 32,316 net new were jobs created; and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.