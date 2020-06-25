Crowley man accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with a juvenile in Jeff Davis Parish

A Crowley man faces sex charges involving a juvenile after he was arrested recently in Jeff Davis Parish.

When Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Deputies observed a pickup stopped in the middle of Farm Supply Road on the south side of U.S. 90, they stopped to check out the vehicle due to recent thefts reported in the area.

Upon approaching the truck, deputies saw it was occupied by two females and two males. During interviews, it was discovered that the two males were 18 and 21 years old; the two females were 14 and 15 years old.

Is subsequent questioning, deputies learned that the two adult males had inappropriate contact with the juvenile females.

Arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile was Joseph Leroy Robbins, 18, of the 24000 block of Crowley-Eunice Highway. Charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile was Tristen Dakota Lasage, 21, of the 7700 block of Topsy Bel Road in Ragley.

The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.