Crowley native honors former president, sailor George H.W. Bush with day-long gun salute

Members of the detail who honored former President Bush were led by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Senior Chief Shaven Savoy of Crowley, far right. Other detail members (from left to right) are Master-at-Arms Seaman Jasmine Abbott, Master-at-Arms Seaman Charles Weissneburger, Aviation Technician Airman Cameron Childs, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Third Class Michael Vaughan, Aviation Electrician’s Mate Bishop Tucker,Seaman Alyssa Keller and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handler) Ryan Eades.