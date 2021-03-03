Article Image Alt Text

I.D. sought

Crowley Police seek identity of check forger

Wed, 03/03/2021 - 5:16pm
CROWLEY

The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted for monetary instrument abuse.
On Dec. 22, 2020, an unknown female was captured on video surveillance cashing counterfeit checks at two local banks. The suspect provided tellers with fake identification cards and cashed checks totaling $3,000.
She is described as having a slim build and dark complexion. She was wearing a black face mask and jacket.
If you are able to identify this suspect, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

