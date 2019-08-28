Article Image Alt Text

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
Blue Cross volunteers deliver school supplies to area students. The project supports United Way of Acadiana’s Stuff the Bus Campaign. Team Blue delivered school supplies to area students at Ross Elementary, South Crowley and North Crowley. The team Blue is pictured with students on hand for the delivery of supplies at Ross Elementary. Those on hand for the supply drop off included, first row, from left, Tatum Bertrand, Zander Breaux, Marli Cradeur, Tybois Curette, Reece Delcambre, Akeem Byers and Exavya Green. Second row, from left, Jaila George, Shakira Johnson, Sa’maya Harrison, Aleeyah Joseph, Heaven Monceaux, London Pomier, Kayson Richard, Aleigha Thibodeaux and K’dynn Beverly. Third row, from left, Principle Paula Cutrer, Vergie Pitre, Heather Lenox, Kim Alderman, Monika Jwearingen, Rhonda Seaux, Carol Tall and Brittani O’ttara. Fourth row, from left, Rachel Courville, Mary Guidry, Kyle Burman, Chris Francis, Benjamin Butler, James Etta David and Lauren Fotenot.

Crowley schools benefit from project

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:52am

Blue Cross and blue Shield of Louisiana “Team Blue” employee volunteers packed more than 1,000 backpacks with school supplies for ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019