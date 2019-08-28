Crowley schools benefit from project

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

Blue Cross volunteers deliver school supplies to area students. The project supports United Way of Acadiana’s Stuff the Bus Campaign. Team Blue delivered school supplies to area students at Ross Elementary, South Crowley and North Crowley. The team Blue is pictured with students on hand for the delivery of supplies at Ross Elementary. Those on hand for the supply drop off included, first row, from left, Tatum Bertrand, Zander Breaux, Marli Cradeur, Tybois Curette, Reece Delcambre, Akeem Byers and Exavya Green. Second row, from left, Jaila George, Shakira Johnson, Sa’maya Harrison, Aleeyah Joseph, Heaven Monceaux, London Pomier, Kayson Richard, Aleigha Thibodeaux and K’dynn Beverly. Third row, from left, Principle Paula Cutrer, Vergie Pitre, Heather Lenox, Kim Alderman, Monika Jwearingen, Rhonda Seaux, Carol Tall and Brittani O’ttara. Fourth row, from left, Rachel Courville, Mary Guidry, Kyle Burman, Chris Francis, Benjamin Butler, James Etta David and Lauren Fotenot.