Julianna Deshotels of Crowley is among the 245 Centenary College students named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2020 semester.

The honor list names all students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the spring semester.

