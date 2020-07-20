Article Image Alt Text

Volunteers work to load vehicles with gallons of milk and boxes of fruits and vegetables.

Crowley Together provides COVID-19 testing, food and other resources to community

Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:50pm
Another milk and food distribution event set for Saturday, Aug. 1
Saja Hoffpauir, Lifestyles Editor
CROWLEY

In spite of Saturday’s intense heat, volunteers with the organization Crowley Together worked hard to provide a number of services to the Crowley community.
The event, dubbed “A Day of Community Consciousness and Giving,” was held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Love of Christ Baptist Church.
The Louisiana National Guard was present to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing, while volunteers distributed milk and food boxes.
Also on hand for the day were representatives of United Healthcare to provide information regarding Medicaid, Medicare and related benefits. Voter registration and U.S. Census information was made available as well.
According to Rev. Corwin Morgan, pastor of Love of Christ, roughly 2,500 people participated in the event. He estimates that 75-150 people were tested for the coronavirus, and that approximately 3,000 gallons of milk and 4,000 boxes of food were given out.
The food boxes contained, among other things, fresh fruit such as oranges and apples and vegetables such as oranges, potatoes, carrots and beans.
For the event, Crowley Together partnered with the United Cajun Navy, which Morgan described as “really great.”
“They were looking for a distribution center in this area,” said Morgan, “and they saw that Love of Christ has the capability to store a great deal of items.”
According to Morgan, the church will be working with the United Cajun Navy to provide milk and food boxes to other area locations.
Morgan indicated that Crowley Together would like to thank the local businesses that donated to their efforts and said that milk is still available.
Anyone in need of milk can call him at 388-0678 or his wife, Barbara Morgan, at 329-1331.
Another food distribution day is set for Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Love of Christ, 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave.

