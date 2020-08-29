Crowley weathers storm

The drone of generators and the whine of chainsaws filled the air Thursday morning as residents here cleaned up in the aftermath of what was billed as one of the most powerful storms to hit the Gulf Coast in decades.

Hurricane Laura hit western Louisiana with a devastating blow at 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, making landfall in Cameron Parish as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. In terms of winds, Laura tied with the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest land-falling hurricane in Louisiana and tied as the fifth-strongest hurricane on record to make a continental U.S. landfall.

And not only was Hurricane Laura powerful, it was enormous. “The entire state saw tropical storm-force winds, that’s how big this storm was,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a briefing Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the widespread property damage, there was one known fatality related to the storm in Acadiana.

Jimmy Cart, 68, of Iota, was killed when a large pine tree fell on the bedroom he was occupying early Thursday morning. Cart was reported dead when firefighters and other emergency responders arrived on the scene in the 3500 block of the Eunice-Iota Highway, according to Iota Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Douget.

No one else in the home was injured, Douget said.

The tree was the only one that fell on the property, according to personnel at the scene. There was no evidence of a tornado in the area.

As of Saturday morning, there were six known deaths in Louisiana tied to Hurricane Laura.

The storm was devastating for the extreme western areas of Louisiana. While some damage was reported in the Acadiana area and here in Acadia Parish, it was nothing like the devastation recorded in and around Lake Charles where roofs were peeled off, buildings were destroyed and lampposts were tossed into the streets.

An industrial plant that makes chlorine-based products near Louisiana’s sixth-largest city was on fire, sending caustic smoke throughout the area and leading to a shelter-in-place order.

Though the hurricane landed nearly 100 miles west of the Acadiana area, forecasters were warning of a powerful storm surge and heavy rain in the area. In fact, South Louisiana officials feared an “unsurvivable” storm surge from the storm, but found Thursday the potentially deadly wall of water appeared to be less than expected.

Laura was projected to bring up to a 20-foot storm surge in Cameron with waters extending as far north as the southern areas of Acadia Parish. However, where the storm made landfall in Cameron, the surge crested at about 9 feet, according to initial reports.

Edwards said the massive storm surge did not come to pass because the track of the storm shifted slightly to the east so that the eye never crossed the Calcasieu Ship Channel, a waterway that connects the city of Lake Charles with the Gulf of Mexico. That meant the powerful southerly winds never pushed the water up over the channel, which could have caused catastrophic flooding.

Crowley and other Acadia Parish municipalities seemed to sustain only minor damage from the strong winds brought by Hurricane Laura. However, thousands were without power Thursday morning, some into Friday.

Here in Crowley, most of the damage appeared to be limited to falling limbs, branches and uprooted trees. Power was knocked out Wednesday night and remained off in some sections of the city as late as Friday morning. Water service in one area was interrupted when a water line was pulled from the ground by an uprooted tree trunk.

Fire crews from the Crowley Department were out in force early Thursday to help with the cleanup efforts. The groups were traveling through the neighborhoods locating large trees and branches that needed to be cut and removed. Interim Fire Chief Terry Romero explained that the firefighters’ efforts were aimed at helping the power crews get into the neighborhoods to restore electricity.

The Crowley Police Department, as well as the Fire Department stayed active throughout this ordeal.

“Both department were on emergency staffing, which meant that all personnel were present and assisting in rescue work as well as responding to calls,” Chief Jimmy Broussard said. “Crowley Police responded to 93 calls for service over the three-day period from Wednesday to Friday. Of that, five calls were for disturbances, two were illegal use of weapons, three theft and three simple burglary calls.

“Many of the other calls were either alarm calls or calls for service. Out of the 93 calls, two resulted in arrests, four traffic citations were issued and four had peace restored.

Broussard acknowledged that Crowley, in general, was “spared greatly” from what had the potential to be a devastating storm.

“Predictions had us receiving far worse that we received,” he said. “There were a few large trees down – some, unfortunately, landing in homes – and power issues are still in the works (as of Friday morning) for people in Crowley and the surrounding areas. But Cleco, SLEMCO and Entergy have been working tirelessly to restore power to outage areas.”

Sheriff K.P. Gibson agreed with Broussard.

“We are blessed as a parish that we were spared for the most part,” said Gibson. “We did lose one resident and our prayers are with him and his family.

“I want to encourage out citizens to continue helping your neighbor as we do throughout each year. That is what makes our parish so great.”

The sheriff also asked that local residents pray for neighboring parishes to the west. “They have a long road to recovery,” he said. “We will deploy our deputies to help with law enforcement needs as soon as we complete our parish operations.”

Off-duty deputies will be deployed, according to Gibson.

Lastly, Gibson said curfews will remain in effect until the majority of power is restored.

As of Friday, curfews remained in place for Morse, Mermentau, Estherwood Crowley and the unincorporated areas of the parish.

“We will revisit the curfew necessity for each jurisdiction on a daily basis,” Gibson said.

Broussard warned that now is not the time to become complacent, explaining that weather officials are currently watching a pair of systems coming off the African coast.

“Though we are heartened at how much we were spared from Laura, our defenses cannot go down just yet. We still have three official months of hurricane season with September usually being the busiest,” he said.

“We are encouraging people to use Laura as a caution to make necessary preparations, such as trimming trees that may fall and damage power lines or homes, making sure they re-stock on necessities for possible upcoming systems, and continuing to keep track of weather statements and information issued by the National Weather Service.

“We live in a part of the country where hurricanes during this time of year are as prevalent as high school football games. And while COVID has put a damper on the football games, it does not affect a storm or hurricane from coming in.”