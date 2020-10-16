Crowley woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on La. 13

Article Image Alt Text

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
A Crowley woman, Pauline Martha Faulk, 63, died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Louisiana Highway 13 south of Crowley.

A Crowley woman died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon just south of here, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.
Pauline Martha Faulk, 63, of Crowley, was driving a 2002 Chevy Prism and failed to stop for oncoming traffic while getting onto Louisiana Highway 13 south of Wilder Road from a private lot, according to LSP Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen.
Faulk’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s door in the southbound travel lane by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m.
Faulk was restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries.
The driver of the Mercury was not injured and seatbelt usage was unknown.
The driver of the Mercury submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol was in his system. Additional toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

