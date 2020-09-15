Article Image Alt Text

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
A truck from D&T Marriott Enterprises, LLC, picks up debris along a Crowley roadway Monday afternoon. The crews will be picking up construction debris throughout the week, along with vegetation debris from Hurricane Laura.

Debris removal continues this week

Tue, 09/15/2020 - 11:08am
CROWLEY

The contractor hired by the city is continuing with debris removal this week, according to a statement released by Crowley City Hall on Saturday.
Construction debris — building materials, dry wall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, plumbing, etc. — will be picked up this week, subject to Hurricane Sally not impacting the area.
After the construction debris is removed, the contractor will be making a second pass to remove vegetation debris — tree branches, leaves, logs, etc.
Citizens should make sure debris is placed near the curb.

