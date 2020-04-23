Dela Houssaye reaches goal, wades into Atlantic April 20

Forty-one days and 3,000 miles.

On Monday, April 20, Isabella dela Houssaye lifted her bicycle over her head and waded into the surf of the Atlantic Ocean, completing a cross country bike ride to raise awareness of lung cancer.

Just 12 days earlier, the daughter of Dr. Cason and Isabella dela Houssaye of Crowley rode into her hometown to a modest, socially distanced welcome of friends and well-wishers.

The 56-year-old mother of five with Stage 4 cancer started her trek at the Pacific Ocean in Ocean Beach, California on March 9 with the goal of reaching the Atlantic on or around April 24.

Not surprising, she beat that goal — by four days.

But the day didn’t start out as it ended. According to her daily blog, dela Houssaye and her entourage woke that morning to “torrential rain, replete with thunder and lightning, promptly rolled over and went back to sleep.”

But an hour later, the skies had cleared and the sun was out. The group embarked on the final 76 miles of their journey “mainly on beautiful bike paths, to St. Augustine and finally the Atlantic Ocean,” she wrote. “God and Mother Nature smiled on us all day — the perfect ending to an amazing cross-country pilgrimmage.”

Dela Houssaye wrote that she and husband David Crane started the day biking with daughter Bella and, mid-way through, were joined by sons Oliver and Chris.

A little further along the path, dela Houssaye said she was “totally surprised” to be joined by sister Elise and her husband Kohlie, who were among the rides in the group that visited Crowley earlier in the month.

She described the end of her journey as “a dream come true.”