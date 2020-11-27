Director of The Way addresses Rotarians

The Rotary Club of Crowley welcomed Gerard Morgan, director of The Way, as its guest speaker this week.

Morgan talked about The Way’s recent acquisition of The Welcome House on Louisiana 13 north of Crowley.

The faith-based training center for men suffering from alcohol and drug addition recently purchased The Welcome House and adjoining church from the Community Outreach Corporation.

Morgan also touched on the organization’s local resale stores, The Way 2 Thrift. The stores in Crowley and Rayne provide funding for The Way’s operations.

The stores offset the cost to house and train students, allowing The Way Training Center to offer services to the community at little to no cost to a student and/or his family, according to Morgan.

Our stores are also part of the organization’s vocational training program as avenues for students to learn a trade and receive experience in the retail marketplace.

For more information on The Way’s programs, call 337-250-4551.