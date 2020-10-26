Driver in high speed pursuit charged

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an update on the high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash last Thursday, Oct. 22, in Crowley.

The driver has been identified as Dustin Magnon, 23, of Rayne.

The passenger has been identified as Ashley Sonnier, 31, of Crowley. Sonnier died as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

Magnon was being sought on multiple warrants, including one count of attempted second degree murder, 11 counts of simple burglary, two counts of attempted simple burglary, one count of unauthorized use of a movable, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor charges.

On April 15, APSO released a Crime Stoppers asking for help in the location of Dustin Ray Magnon. At that time Magnon was being sought as the suspect in a shooting that occurred during a dice game on March 25 in the 400 block of North Bradford Street. The victim reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

Following last week’s pursuit and crash, Magnon was booked after being treated for his injuries and charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.