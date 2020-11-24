Faith Missonary Baptist Church to hold food distribution drive

RAYNE - Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Rayne is partnering with Second Harvest once again to hold a food distribution drive this weekend.

The drive is open to all Acadia Parish residents and will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are asking that everyone who attends remain in their vehicle. Food boxes will be placed in the trunks of vehicles. Passengers are asked to wear a face mask if the food is being placed in their backseat.

Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located at 100 Mervine Kahn Drive in Rayne.

For more information contact Kellie Skipper at 225-290-8933 or send an email skipper.kellie@yahoo.com.