Farmer’s Appreciation Lunch Feb. 19

The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce will continue its tradition of honoring the area’s farming community at a Farmers’ Appreciation Lunch on Friday, Feb. 19, according to the Chamber office.

he Chamber will be serving a seafood étouffée in a drive-through plate pick-up format at the Wells Fargo Building from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets have been mailed to each member business. Additional tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber office on the Court Circle or by calling 788-0177.