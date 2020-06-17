Farmers Market Saturday

The inaugural OneCrowley Farmers Market will be held Saturday, June 20, at the Wells Fargo Building and lot in Crowley.

“We’re expecting 15 to 20 vendors for our first event,” said Rick Villejoin, chairman of OneCrowley. “Right now we’re out of spots under the pavilion but we still have spots in the grass and inside the building.”

Booth spaces for the event range in price dependent upon location. Spaces in the grassy area around the Wells Fargo Building are $20 each; under the pavilion (sold out) are $25 each; and inside the building are $30 each.

“Vendors will be selling a variety of homemade items, such as baked goods, smoked meats, jewelry, plants and, of course, fruits and vegetables,” said Villejoin.

The Market is a fundraiser for the nonprofit OneCrowley and money derived from the event will be used “to assist with disaster relief and other things in town,” the chairman said.

The Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone interested in obtaining booth space should contact Villejoin at 406-561-9163.