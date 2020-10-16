The Southside Community Center of Rayne, located at 403 Third Street, is again serving as a FEMA drive-through Disaster Recovery Center following Hurricane Delta. Anyone affected by Hurricane Delta or Laura can receive guidance and apply for FEMA assistance between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week. No appointment is needed for the drive-through service. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center returns to Rayne following Delta
RAYNE - Following Hurricane Delta, FEMA has once again opened a drive-through Disaster Recovery Center located at the Southside Community Center at 403 Fourth St. in Rayne.
FEMA urges all citizens affected by Hurricane Delta, regardless of their place of residence, to visit the FEMA center in Rayne and get the needed assistance from damage as a result from Hurricane Delta between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Victims of Hurricane Laura are also urged to visit the recovery center and file a claim or received needed information if a claim can be filed.
Visitors must strictly follow all COVID safety measures, including face coverings and the following of social distancing rules.