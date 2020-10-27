FEMA intake centers open in Acadia Parish

Three Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) for FEMA opened in Acadia Parish yesterday.

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as follows:

• Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 6498 Church Point Highway, Branch – open through Wednesday, Oct. 28;

• Evangeline Knights of Columbus Hall, 4998 Evangeline Highway, Basile – open through Wednesday, Oct. 28; and

• Love of Christ Church, 1120 West Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley - open through today, Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The MRICs will be operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families that sustained damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Walk-up services are provided through FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers and are another option to expand the reach of personal assistance when the drive-thru option is unavailable.

Walk-up services are provided at local sites to provide initial registration services and limited technical support for current applications while still maintaining social distancing. No document services are provided. These centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service.

MRICs are one option available to register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance.

Survivors may also register for federal disaster assistance:

• Online at disasterassistance.gov;

• By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet; or

• By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline operators are also available to answer questions about applications already submitted.

Information that may be useful to have when you register includes:

• Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred;

• Current mailing address;

• Current telephone number;

• Insurance information and description of disaster-caused damage and loss;

• Total household annual income;

• Names and birth dates of family members who live in the household;

• Name and Social Security number of co-applicant (if applicable); and

• Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds.