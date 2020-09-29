First Presidential Debate is tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The campaign is heating up between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden with the first presidential debate to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight.

Two more debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 and 22.

Election Day is exactly five weeks from today.

Tonight’s event will take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland beginning at 8 p.m. Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday” will be the moderator.

The candidates will appear onstage, but far apart and won’t shake hands, The audience will be smaller than in past years with only 80 to 90 in the auditorium, all tested for COVID-19.

The debate will be 90 minutes long and have no commercial breaks. There will be no opening statements and, instead, Wallace will begin with the first question to Trump.

It will be divided into six 15-minute segments that Wallace has chosen:

• the candidates’ records;

• the Supreme Court;

• COVID-19;

• the economy;

• race and violence in cities; and

• the integrity of the election.

Wallace is not expected to fact-check the candidates live on stage, focusing instead on asking his questions and keeping the debate running smoothly.

The debate was originally scheduled to be held at the University of Notre Dame. The university, however, withdrew, saying the fact that it would have to limit student attendance and volunteer opportunities because of the pandemic erases the reason to host a debate there.

The Vice-Presidential Debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-California, is slated for Oct. 7.