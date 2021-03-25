Five from Acadia on fall quarter honors lists at Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its fall quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.

Acadia Parish students recognized as members of the president’s honor list include Adelaide Leigh Jones of Church Point and Joshua Luke Kibodeaux and Garret Reid Miller, both of Rayne.

This distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.

Students named to the dean’s honor list from Acadia Parish are Andrew A. Falcon of Church Point and Elizabeth Ann Kibodeaux of Rayne.

To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).

Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.