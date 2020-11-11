Free legal advice is offered for disaster victims

Disaster Legal Services (DLS) provides free legal assistance to low-income hurricane survivors who cannot afford to hire a lawyer after a disaster.

Members of the American Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division advise and provide legal representation at no charge. There are certain limitations. Assistance is not available for cases that will produce a fee (i.e., cases where fees are paid as part of a court settlement).

DSL has assisted thousands of survivors with disaster-recovery problems including:

• Insurance claims for doctor and hospital bills;

• Claims for property loss or loss of life;

• Drawing up new wills or other legal papers;

• Help with home repair contracts and contractors;

• Advice on problems with landlords; and

• Transferring Title to Property

To request legal help through DLS, call 1-800-310-7029 or visit www.fema.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or www.disasterlegalaid.org [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].