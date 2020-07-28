Free produce Aug. 15 in Rayne
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 12:07pm
RAYNE
A community produce giveaway will be held between noon and 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at Rayne Temple Church of God In Christ at 309 Holt Ave.
