Haseya’s New Beginning providing masks for Rayne veterans

RAYNE - Masks, everyone’s urged to wear one at this time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The local Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue is now providing masks to community veterans as their way to say “thank you” for their past service and to provide additional protection for them.

In appreciation of community support since taking over the Rayne Animal Shelter, Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue is continuing to donate face masks to the city of Rayne’s veterans.

The first masks presented were those for Marine veterans. As they become available, all branches of the military will be available.

Kelli Briscoe, who runs Haseya’s, donated the first mask to her grandfather, Ralph Stutes, former Rayne mayor.

Briscoe stated, “Pa was a Marine Sergeant and served in Korea from 1951-54. Thank you, Pa, for serving our country where we have the freedom to make our dreams become a reality. Also, thank you for teaching me by your examples of love, kindness, leadership and responsibility.”

Another mask was donated to Elliott Besse, a member of the Marine Corps from 1970-1974 as noted by his son, James E. Besse, who made the request. Besse was a heavy equipment operator and served in Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

“I just want to say a special thanks to him for going and learning the trade he did there. It allowed him to be able to make a living and help raise me. Thanks Poppa, Love, Dustin,” as stated.

Also receiving a mask is Raylin Alleman who served in Vietnam from 1968-1970.

“Thank you, Raylin, for your sacrifice and service to our country,” stated Briscoe.

Anyone from Rayne who would like to honor their family’s veterans can post a short write-up about him/her, along with a picture, if possible, on Haseya’s Facebook page. Haseya’s will then reach out with the mask.