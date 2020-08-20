Highlights of the Past

45 years ago

... Sally Suzanne Wilson was crowned Miss Crowley 1975. Her court included Barbara Zaunbrecher, Nancy de la Houssaye, Linda Francis, Stephanie Tanner and Janice Miller.

... Charlotte Miller and family enjoyed a camping trip with Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Miller and Donna; Mr. and Mrs. John LaCombe Jr. and Doug, Duane, Bryon and Tray; Mrs. Charlie LeJeune and Annette and Gail; Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Harrington; Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Dailey and family; and many more Iota area families.

... Stephanie Andrus was named 1975 Mrs. Blue Knight.

30 years ago

... Former Notre Dame Hoopster Duke Daigle signed a national letter of intent to play basketball and baseball at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

... American Legion Post 15 elected a new slate of officers for the upcoming year. Chosen as officers for the local post were Steve Stefanski, Wilfred Istre, Bert Ruddock, Boyd Linhart, Earl Lantz, Leonard Schmaltz, Asa Sonnier, Lawrence Spaetgens and Alton J. Primeaux.

... Miss Yvette Stroderd was crowned as the 1990 Miss Iota during the annual pageant. Crowning the new queen was Miss Iota 1989 Shelly Pousson. As part of her duties, Stroderd was to represent Iota in the International Rice Festival queen’s pageant.

15 years

ago

... The Civic Beautification Award was presented by the Crowley Garden Club to Northside Assembly of God Acadiana Cathedral and Northside Christian School. On hand for the presentation were Imogene LaCour, Kirk Schexnider (landscaper), Angela Landry, Patsy Singley and Loyd Singley.

... Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon purchased Redemptorist Catholic Bazaar raffle tickets and a pair of pork steak dinner tickets from Elizabeth Dartez.

... Crowley firemen Richard Gautreaux, Cleveland Hollier and Robert Burke were busy putting together barbecue hamburgers at its central station as part of their annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

10 years ago

... Present for completion of the Hensgens Park entrance were Zachary Mixon, Matthew Mixon, Tripp Mixon, Jennifer T. Mixon, Ray Hensgens, Luci Mixon, Kitty Hensgens, Kyle LeBeouf, Sam Mixon, Catherine Mixon Shendel, Wayne Hensgens, Debbie Hensgens, Michael Hensgens, Jennifer H. Mixon, Mark Hengens, James Mixon, April Mixon, Jim Mixon and Mayor Greg Jones.

... The Acadia Family Resource Center held its luncheon at the Rice Palace in Crowley. The guest speaker was Tim Broussard of Southwest Louisiana Health Clinic in Crowley.