Sydnei Dailey, left, was crowned Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish Homecoming Queen during halftime of the Pios’ Friday night game against Welsh at Gardiner Memorial Stadium. The Pios trounced the Greyhounds, outscoring them 41-7. Dailey is the daughter of Glenn and Christy Dailey of Crowley. She was crowned by Caitlyn Bush Fryar.