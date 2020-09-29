Hosted Sidewalk Saturday activities

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Organizers and sponsors of the inaugural Sidewalk Saturday event gather during a break in activities. Included are, from left Main Street’s Connie John, Jill Habetz and Nancy Loewer; Clare Doré, Acadia Parish Library; Jared Langley of Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation (with son Drake); Amy Menard of Southwind Senior Living (with daughter Sophia Abshire); and Main Street’s Patti Lawrence and Jeff Doré. Not present for the photo was Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation, also a sponsor.