Article Image Alt Text

Hosted Sidewalk Saturday activities

Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:38pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Organizers and sponsors of the inaugural Sidewalk Saturday event gather during a break in activities. Included are, from left Main Street’s Connie John, Jill Habetz and Nancy Loewer; Clare Doré, Acadia Parish Library; Jared Langley of Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation (with son Drake); Amy Menard of Southwind Senior Living (with daughter Sophia Abshire); and Main Street’s Patti Lawrence and Jeff Doré. Not present for the photo was Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation, also a sponsor.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020