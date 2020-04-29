Info on alleged carjacker requested

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a carjacking.

On April 19, at about 9 p.m. two individuals carjacked a victim on Golf Course Road in the Branch Community.

One subject has been arrested but detectives need your help to locate the second subject identified as “Lil Kel”.

Lil Kel is described as a black male with a light complexion, about 19 years of age.

It is believed “Lil Kel” is from the Church Point area, which is the same area the vehicle was located.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident as the suspects and victims were riding together in the same vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of “Lil Kel” is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.