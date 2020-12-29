Investigation continues in Sunday a.m. shooting here

New details have emerged in the investigation of a weekend shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

Joseph Castillo, 25, and Nikkita Savoy, 31, died of gunshot wounds they received in the early morning hours on Sunday during a large block party in the 1000 block of West Hutchinson Avenue. A third victim was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Police reports initially described the incident as a drive-by shooing. It is now believed that the shooters were on foot in the crowd when the deadly shooting occurred. They escaped in a vehicle.

Officers were already on the scene at the time of the shooting, having been dispatched in reference to a noise complaint from a resident in the area. Officers later learned that shots also had been fired earlier, prior to their being called on the noise complaint.

Detective Ryan Temple said multiple spent casings were found at the scene following the shooting, leading investigators to believe that multiple shooters were involved.

Temple said detectives continue to follow leads and asks that anyone with any information concerning the incident call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous.