Iota man killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday in rural Acadia

A single-vehicle crash Saturday claimed the life of a 49-year-old Iota man, State Police say.

Troopers were notified shortly after 4 p.m. of the crash on Louisiana Highway 91 near Heith Lane in Acadia Parish.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Chad Joseph Chesterman was driving a Chevrolet Corvette south on La. 91 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle ran off the roadway.

Upon doing so, the Corvette struck a ditch then several small trees, causing Chesterman to be ejected.

Chesterman was not restrained at the time of the crash, according to police. He was pronounced deceased by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.