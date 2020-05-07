Article Image Alt Text

Iota P.D., Crime Stoppers seek info on school burglars

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:31pm
IOTA

The Iota Police Department is investigating a burglary which occurred at Iota High School at about 2:30 a.m. on March 10,.
Two suspects were captured on video surveillance entering through a window and walking throughout the school. They were seen stealing a digital camera, Chromebook laptops and several Iota High T-shirts.
The estimated value of this theft is over $1,000.
Both suspects are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
The first suspect is described as a white male with a small, thin build wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with dark cargo pants and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks and a very thin build. He was wearing a dark colored Adidas jacket with a white stripe down the sleeves and blue pants.
They were last seen fleeing on foot heading south on South Third Street.
Anyone with any information regarding this burglary is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

