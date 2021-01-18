IPSO in search of Rayne man

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is in search of a Rayne man wanted on several outstanding warrants after fleeing from police during a traffic stop this week.

Luther Lamar Laughlin Sr., 36, currently has outstanding warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II drugs.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 12.

IPSO says deputies initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle Laughlin was operating in the 3600 block of West Old Spanish Trail. Laughlin fled on foot and was unable to be located.

Laughlin’s last known address is in Rayne.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking that anyone with information regarding the location of Laughlin contact the IPSO at (337) 364-3711.