Juvenile booked for attempted second degree murder

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on two counts of attempted second degree murder.

The juvenile had been incarcerated in a Lafayette juvenile facility, where he was being held on a probation violation, and had escaped custody.

Following a drive-by shooting that occurred on I-10 on Thursday of last week, the juvenile was located in the parking lot of the hospital to which the shooting victims had been transported.

The juvenile was arrested immediately, having been previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of attempted second degree murder, and booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.

At the time of press no other information was available.