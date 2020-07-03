Article Image Alt Text

Juvenile injured in armed robbery

Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:40pm
CROWLEY

- Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the incident occurred just after midnight in the 1600 block of North Avenue I.
According to Broussard, the juvenile was returning home after purchasing coffee at a local convenience store when he was approached by two other juveniles.
The two juveniles reportedly attempted to rob the victim and allegedly brandished a firearm.
The victim reportedly threw coffee in one of the suspect’s face and attempted to flee when he was shot.
The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital where, as of press time, he was reportedly in stable condition.
Broussard said police are following leads as to the identity of the two robbers.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Crowley Police Department at 873-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

