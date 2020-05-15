Juvenile shot and killed overnight

The Friday morning shooting death of a juvenile is the first homicide in Crowley this year, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Broussard said officers were called to West 10th Street in reference to shots being fired in the early morning hours on May 15.

Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, the chief said.

Medical personnel were contacted, but the victim had succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office, according to Broussard.

The scene was cordoned off and detectives were called in to investigate. Investigators processed the scene and collected pertinent evidence, the chief said.

The victim was transported to the Calcasieu Forensics Laboratory for an autopsy.

Details of the incident remain sketchy and Crowley Police are still investigating and attempting to determine a motive.

The name of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.