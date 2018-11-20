Kiwanis Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

Tue, 11/20/2018 - 12:09pm
CROWLEY

The Crowley Kiwanis Club has announced that the Kiwanis Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m.
The parade will follow the same route as in the past. Line-up will begin at the intersection of North Parkerson Avenue and 10th Street. The units will proceed south to Second Street, make a U-turn and return to 10th Street.
Any business, group or organization wishing to participate in the parade can enter a single vehicle for $25 or a truck with trailer for $50.
The Kiwanis Club is still accepting sponsorship support from the community to support this years event.
Anyone wishing to make a donation to defray the cost of this event or to obtain information on float entries can contact Steven Premeaux at 581-3558 or K.P. Gibson at 250-9043 for more information.

