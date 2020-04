SUBMITTED PHOTO

Firefighters from throughout the area, the Sheriff’s Office and the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness responded after lightning struck a tank battery holding oil Wednesday morning at the Vernon Oil location along Old Spanish Trail between Midland and Mermentau in Acadia Parish. By 10:30 a.m. the fire had been extinguished, but crews remained on the scene in the event of a flare-up. No injuries were reported.