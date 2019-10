THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Kayla Segura, second from left, Acadia Parish 4-H Agent and Parish Chairman; and Dr. Kurt Guidry, second from right, LSU AgCenter Regional Director, were guests of the Crowely Lions Club recently to talk about the operations of the facility and the programs offered through 4-H. Welcoming them to the meeting are Nancy Loewer, far left, program chair; and Club Presiident Keith Frederick.