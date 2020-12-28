Looking back at 2020 through the Post-Signal

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic will be the most-talked-about story when remembering 2020, followed closely by the record-setting hurricane season which saw 30 named storms and six Louisiana landfalls.

But there were other things that happened in and around Crowley and Acadia Parish and, as we do annually, it’s time to look back at some of those “happenings” as reported on the front page of The Crowley Post-Signal.

This review is not intended to be a comprehensive record of the past year and we’re sure readers will remember some events that are not outlined here.

We begin our review today with the first quarter of 2020 —January through March.

Jan. 2: An Acadiana family narrowly escaped serious injury when the Carnival cruise ship they were on collided with another cruise ship in Cozumel, Mexico.

Jan. 3: Ross Elementary School celebrated their principal, Paula Cutrer, being named Elementary Principal of the Year for Acadia Parish.

Jan. 5: 2019 Krewe of Town Revelers Mardi Gras royalty, King Cimmer LXIV John Clayton Dailey and Queen Cimmer LXIV Denise Dugan, prepared for Twelfth Night and the opening of Mardi Gras season by hanging their official royal Mardi Gras flags.

Jan. 7: Demolition of the old Acadia Parish Health Unit on West Mill Street began. The 46-year-old building, vacant for a number of years, was purchased from the Acadia Parish Police Jury by Supreme Rice Mill for $120,000 to build office spaces on the site.

Jan. 8: Crews demolished a blighted structure in the 100 block of Dronet Street as part of the city’s efforts to get rid of abandoned and uninhabitable homes and structures throughout Crowley.

Jan. 9: The Crowley Rotary Club donated $1,000 to LARC on behalf a generous and anonymous club member.

Jan. 11: The Crowley City Council appropriated funds for the Mardi Gras celebration. Those funds had not been included in the original budget.

Jan. 14: Chance Henry was elected president and Steve Comeaux vice president when the new Acadia Parish Police Jury was seated.

Jan. 17: By official proclamation, Mayor Tim Monceaux designated Monday, Jan. 20, as “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day” in the city of Crowley.

Jan. 19: The Acadia Parish School board approved a three-year extension of Superintendent Scott Richard’s contract.

Jan. 21: A large crowd was on hand for the City of Crowley’s annual Arbor Day celebration.

Jan. 22: The Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., presented a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at the Martin Luther King Building. Theme of the program was, “Together we can make the world a better place.”

Jan. 23: Officers of the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission were reelected by acclimation, including Fran Bihm as president, Bart Wild as vice president and Amy Thibodeaux as treasurer.

Jan. 24: The Rotary Club of Crowley welcomed Glenn Dailey of Acadia General Health, who discussed the pending merger between Lafayette General Hospital and Ochsner of New Orleans.

Jan. 26: Rayne native Terry J. Romero was named to temporarily fill the seat vacated at the beginning of the year by the retirement of long-time Crowley Fire Chief Jody Viator.

Jan. 29: Members of the Crowley Lions Club were at Northside Christian School to conduct Cubsight Screening for about 80 students there. The screening detects disorders in eyes of children 8 months to 6 years of age.

Jan. 30: Members of the Crowley Branch of the National Association of University Women set up educational exhibits at the Acadia Parish Library in Crowley in anticipation of Black History Month.

Jan. 31: LSU Eunice has named Dr. Marc Williams, CEO of Williams Communications, LLC, as the university’s first Distinguished Visiting Scholar.

Feb. 2: After a marathon special meeting, the Crowley City Council took no action on what would become a continuing topic of discussion for the year ahead — sewer user fees.

Feb. 4: The first mention of coronavirus was made in the local newspaper when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there were no confirmed cased in Louisiana.

Feb. 5: Three North Crowley Elementary students — Lakyn Lalaone, first place; Doonia Ali, second place: and Jax Kohen, third place — were winners in the inaugural Climate Champions Art Contest.

Feb. 6: Former Crowley City Councilman Bryan Borill was appointed secretary-treasurer of the Acadia Parish Police Jury during a special meeting.

Feb. 7: Blight was once again a hot topic when committees of the Crowley City Council met in regular session.

Feb. 9: Catherine LaCombe was the winner in the Post-Signal’s “National Football League Championship Game” contest.

Feb. 11: Members of the Crowley Main Street Board of Directors under went a five-hour training course which included a presentation by Ray Scriber, Louisiana Main Street Director.

Feb. 12: Volunteers, board members, and the International Rice Festival Queen attended the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals (LAFF) in Baton Rouge where the Rice Festival received awards for Best Brochure, Best Web-Site, and the coveted “Festival of the Year” in Division 4, marking the third consecutive year the festival won the “Festival of the Year” honors.

Feb. 16: The 84th International Rice Festival selected Gilles Piron as president to preside over the 2020 festivities.

Feb. 18: Troy Sarsfield was at Crowley City Hall to sign prints of the 2020 Carnival d’Acadie poster.

Feb. 19: Shelley Pousson Prejean was named honoree of the 2020 4-H Achievement Day.

Feb. 20: Dr. Tina Stefanski, Regional Medical Director for the Office of Public Health in Acadiana, was guest speaker at the Crowley Lions Club meeting. She spoke primarily about the Louisiana Emergency Response Network.

Feb. 21: Members of Volunteers for Family and Community (VFC) cooked pralines to be sold as fundraising items at the Tee Mamou Street Dance held in Iota on Mardi Gras Day. The club has been making and selling pralines for about 30 years.

Feb. 23: Reigning over the 2020 Krewe of Town Reveler’s Carnival Ball were King Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard and Queen Cimmer Casey Capel Vercher.

Feb. 25: Louisiana State University student Luke Dupré presented the Crowley City Council with a Quality of Life Development Strategy Set.

Feb. 26: First United Methodist Church announced it will hold a food drive during the Lenten season to benefit Crowley Christian Care Center.

Feb. 27: Thousands turned out for the parade and after-show at the 20th annual Carnival d’Acadie.

Feb. 28: Auditors announced that the Town of Church Point was completely debt free for the first time in more than 20 years.

March 1: Western Avenue between First Street and Mill Street was closed to both northbound and southbound traffic while Acadiana Railways crews repaired the railroad crossing.

March 4: As part of the Read Across America initiative, the Acadia Parish Library celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday party with a special reading of The Cat in the Hat.

March 5: A capacity crowd was on hand for the Legislative Breakfast to hear State Sen. Mark Abraham and State Rep. John Stefanski explain their plans and expectations for the upcoming session.

March 8: Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard was one of many local “celebrities” participating in the Reading Across America program at South Crowley Elementary School.

March 10: Encouraging youth to make the effort to follow their dreams was the focus of the fourth annual Acadia Parish Youth Summit at Crowley Middle School.

March 11: Tamika Scott, M.S., Louisiana partnership specialist, U.S. Census Bureau, Atlanta Region, addressed a Town Hall meeting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center to urge members of the community to participate in the 2020 Census.

March 12: The first “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus were reported in the New Orleans area.

March 13: Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a statewide public health emergency as the number of people who tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose to 13.

March 15: Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that, among other actions, immediately halted any gatherings of more than 250 people and closed all K-12 public schools statewide in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

March 17: Gov. Edwards took additional significant measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, further limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only.

March 18: Mayor Tim Monceaux announced that he was closing public buildings in the city due to the threat of coronavirus.

March 19: The Acadia Parish School System announced it would provide “Grab-and-Go” meals at five strategically located schools as long as the current closure continues.

March 20: The first cases of COVID-19 reached Acadiana with two confirmed cases in Lafayette Parish and one in St. Landry Parish.

March 22: Just days before she officially started her new job, Ashley LeBlanc watched as the parish, the state, the country and the entire world were swept into what is now the coronavirus pandemic.

March 24: Acadia Parish reported its first two positive cases of coronavirus as Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a “Stay at Home” order.

March 25: The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce began taking steps to help area businesses find resources available during the coronavirus pandemic.

March 26: The former Stakes home which, for years stood across the street from Notre Dame High School and is rumored to have had one of, if not the first in-ground swimming pool in Crowley, was demolished.

March 27: With the exception of narcotics violations, overall crime in Acadia Parish decreased in the four years since K.P. Gibson was elected sheriff, according to the sheriff’s annual report.

March 29: As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb nationwide, Acadia Parish suffered its first coronavirus-related death.

March 31: A modified Grab-n-Go meal program, this time providing a week’s worth of lunches and breakfast meals at a time, was served by the Acadia Parish School Board.