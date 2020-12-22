LSUE Fall Chancellor’s list

LSU Eunice recognized 354 students who excelled in the Fall 2020 Semester with the honor of being named to the Chancellor’s List.

To be eligibile, students must have full-time status and maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

Those students, from Acadia Parish include:

Basile: Kimberley Bihm, Meghan Comeaux, Harlie Denette, Joshua Klumpp, Reagan Ledoux, Cami Mosbroker, Chelsie Smith.

Branch: Lindsey LeJeune, Jack Pullin, Dori Rivoire.

Church Point: Lindsey Bearb, Gage Boudreaux, Annie Brouillette, Madalyn Credeur, Alexis Fontenot, Zachary Higginbotham, Madison Hinds, Courtney LeJeune, Bethany Marks, Mia Meche, Lajuan Milstead, Kylie Murphy, Aline Savoie, Zan Wimberley, Katelyn Young.

Crowley: Kelly Bobo, Ben Broussard, Jacob Dore, Sophie Finley, Samuel Istre, Kaitlyn Killmer, John Lamm, Gabriel Link, Cameron McCall, Payton Meyer, Caleb Miltersen Larsen, Brooke Perrodin, Alexis Primeaux, Terri Richard, Christian Spell, Sarah Vincent.

Duson: Lacey Castille,

Egan: Danielle Frey, Lauren John.

Estherwood: Brianna Meche.

Eunice: Hannah Andrus, Makayla Archuleta, Madison Ardoin, Rhylee Ardoin, Cassidy Armstrong, Lillian Ashford, Luke Bischoff, Caiden Burson, Taneisha Chavis, Kaitleen Daigle, Morgan Daigle, Vivian Daigle, Logan David, Alexander Dupre, Bryce Durapau, Dorian Guillory, Kelsey LeDoux, Ethan McDavid, Alex Menier, Blake Menier, Layne Miller, Lacy Oliver, Julianne Pitre, Denny Reed, Ian Richard, Philippe Soileau, Cassie Thomas, William Turk.

Iota: Eduardo Aguillard, Logan Bogard, Morgan Boone, Alex Cormier, Brianna Frey, Melissa Frey, Alecza LaFleur, Maryln LaFleur, Samantha LeJeune, Adam Semar, Zoe Smith.

Morse: Megan Breaux.

Rayne: Hanna Babineaux, Jessica Benoit, MaKenzie Garrie, Chase Habetz, Leah Hollier, Justin Hong, Lanie Julian, Madelyn Link, Jade Louviere, Haley Nero, Allyson Richard, Kennedy Smith.