LSUE names Spring 2020 Chancellor’s List

LSU Eunice has named 418 students to the Spring Semester 2020 Chancellor’s List in recognition of their academic achievement.

The list comprises full-time students who maintained at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

Acadia area students on the list are:

Basile: Meghan Comeaux, Harlie Denette, Erin Elkins, Sarah Guidry, Joshua Klumpp, Dorothy Toups

Branch: Catherine Cramer, Katelyn LaBauve, Lindsey LeJeune, Timothy Nelams, Jack Pullin, Savannah Speyrer

Church Point: Britney Barousse, Annie Brouillette, Iniya Charlot, Alexandra Cooley, Lindsey Courville, Victoria Guillory, Yolanda Higginbotham, Hayden LeJeune, Peyton LeJeune, Bethany Marks, Hannah McClelland, Alexis Mitchell, Nicholas Nelams, Madison Patin, Madison Scanlan, Annalise Shields, Maria Simien, Kelli Thibodeaux, Payton Treme, Zan Wimberley

Crowley: Madison Belsom, Ashlyn Bergeron, Brooklyn Boardman, Brittney Cognevich, Haley Comeaux, Monique Cormier, Cason Dore, Benjamin Doughty, Samuel Istre, Kaitlyn Killmer, John Lamm, Emily Lucas, Cameron McCall, Kylie Murphy, Terri Richard, David Schmid, Abbie Simon, Christian Spell, Thomas Stevens, John Swacker, Amber Vincent, Deandrea Winters, Stanley Wu

Duson: Lacey Castille, Shavonne Lewis, Madelyn Miller, Kaitlyn Ryder, Thomas Strain

Egan: Danielle Frey, Kristina Istre, Brynn Jabusch, Morgan Lantz

Estherwood: Brittany Klumpp

Eunice: Chloe Andrepont, Madison Ardoin, Cassidy Armstrong, Shannon Beard, Sheariah Bell, Luke Bischoff, Seth Bourque, Allison Daigle, Noah Daigle, Vivian Daigle, Tilly Deacon, Vivian Dubois, Bryce Durapau, Callie Fabacher, Abigail Fontenot, Kami Fontenot, Sarah Gotreaux, Jada Guillory, Zanaya Guillory, Michael Hollier, Allyson Klein, Preslea Laird, Logan Landry, Lauryn Laughlin, Emily LeDoux, Caroline Martel, Avery McGee, Angelle Ortego, Jack Parks, Julianne Pitre, Kylie Reed, Ian Richard, Al’Veianna Robert, Brylee Siebert, Aungele Smith, Casey Smith, Cassie Thomas, Timia Thomas, Travis Thomas, Tyler Trosclair, Zia Vallaire, Erin Young

Iota: Eduardo Aguillard, Logan Bogard, Morgan Boone, Alex Cormier, Brianna Frey, Courtney Garber, Victoria Guidry, Gracie Heinen, Alecza LaFleur, Hannah Lanclos, Adam Semar, Chloe Smith, Zoe Smith

Rayne: Max Arceneaux, Hanna Babineaux, Jessica Benoit, Grace Bernard, Karley Castille, Taylor Chapman, Bethany Cramer, Michaela Dupont, Kiara Faison, Allie Gossen, Jeanne Gossen, Victoria Kedinger, Clare LeJeune, Mary Leonards, Jade Louviere, Sydnei Simon, Emma Smith, Kennedy Smith, Joseph Ware, Ben Zaunbrecher