Lucky Clovers fare well at show

The Lucky Clovers 4-H members that placed well at the recent Acadia Parish Livestock Show include, from left, Mason Guidry, First Place Poultry (Bantam); Gideon Gorham, Grand Champion Nubian Buck, Best of Breed Netherland Dwarf, Best Opposite Holland Lop, Best of Breed Polish, Best Opposite Mini Rex; Rose Gorham, Grand Champion Myotonic Buck, Best of Breed Rex, Best of Breed Dutch; Bridget Gorham, Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Nubian Doe, Best of Breed Seroma, Best of Breed Creme D’ Argent, Best of Breed Netherland Dwarf. Also placing but not pictured is Dominic Dupre, Best Opposite Polish.