Machete attack ends in charges

A Crowley man faces numerous charge, including attempted first-degree murder, after a home invasion early Monday.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers were called to the 500 block of Stutes Street at 4:20 a.m. Monday in reference to a home invasion.

Upon arrival, officers found Tyler Foreman, 28, being restrained on the ground by one of the victims.

Officers also discovered a large amount of blood in the residence. The blood was from a large wound suffered by the man who was restraining Foreman, according to Broussard.

During their investigation, officers determined that Foreman had allegedly gone to the residence of his estranged girlfriend and made entry using the blunt end of a machete.

Once inside, Foreman allegedly turned the machete on the victim in the house.

According to witnesses, Foreman continued to bludgeon the victim with the machete, allegedly attempting to hit him in the head with the blade.

The victim was transported to a local regional hospital for immediate treatment. His status, at press time, was unknown.

Foreman was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on felony violation of a protective order, home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.

His bond was set at $700,000 bond by District Judge David Smith.